What Ryan Reynolds' Dance Double From Deadpool & Wolverine Looks Like In Real Life

Fans who expected a funny, irreverent opening scene for the summer blockbuster "Deadpool & Wolverine" — the newest entry into the "Deadpool" franchise that brings Hugh Jackman's Wolverine into the mix — certainly weren't disappointed. As the credits roll, Deadpool, played once again by Ryan Reynolds, creatively slaughters agents of the TVA (or the Time Variance Authority, which Marvel Cinematic Universe fans probably remember from projects like Disney+'s "Loki") but still finds time to dance it out a little bit ... so is Reynolds actually dancing?

No, he's definitely not. The guy busting a move to *NSYNC's classic pop song "Bye Bye Bye," which soundtracks the scene, is named Nick Pauley, an actor and dancer who's appeared in projects like "The Prom" and music videos for stars like Doja Cat, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj. Reynolds himself has praised Pauley pretty extensively; during a press conference attended by Business Insider, he gave all the credit to his dance double. "A guy named Nick Pauley is the guy that choreographed it," Reynolds confessed. "I mean, he's doing a lot of the moves that have been established previously by *NSYNC. If it looks like the person who's dancing doesn't have arthritis, that's him."

"And then there's the moments where there's a bit of a pop and lock, except the pop really pops, like it cracks, and the lock will not unlock," Reynolds joked in reference to his own dance skills before saying of Pauley, "I will hang my hat on his talent there and thank him for his contribution and services."