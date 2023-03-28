House Of The Dragon Season 2 Will Reportedly Be Shorter (To Potentially Make Room For Seasons 3 And 4)

HBO's "House of the Dragon" brought viewers back to Westeros after some time away, reminding everyone that when the "Game of Thrones" franchise is firing on all cylinders, it provides some of the best television programming out there. Therefore, it's no stretch to say that anticipation for Season 2 is high among fans, but the latest news regarding the next batch of episodes is sure to generate mixed reactions. In a report from Deadline, it has come to light that "House of the Dragon" Season 2 will be a bit shorter than once thought.

The upcoming season will reportedly consist of eight episodes, which is two fewer than the previous season. Deadline's sources claim this wasn't originally the plan, as it was expected that Season 2 would contain 10 installments. The reason for this change has to do with a change in long-term planning when it comes to the future of "House of the Dragon." For the creative team to best preserve the flow of the show's overall story, Season 2 has been shortened to accommodate for Season 3 and Season 4, assuming those seasons receive a green light from HBO higher-ups.

As long as audience interest remains high, it's more than likely that "House of the Dragon" will stick around for a few more seasons. Someone who's certainly hopeful that this will be the case is the author whose literary works started all of this, George R.R. Martin. Above all else, he wants to see the entire story brought to life properly.