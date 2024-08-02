The Real-Life Inspiration Behind M. Night Shyamalan's Trap

Contains spoilers for "Trap"

M. Night Shyamalan is back with "Trap," a thriller about a serial killer trying to escape from a concert venue that's packed with cops who are looking for him. Unlike some of his other fare involving ghosts, aliens, or beaches that make you old, "Trap" is fairly down to earth, so perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that at least some inspiration for the film was taken from true events.

Shyamalan told Empire about a 1985 plan called Operation Flagship, in which the authorities contacted thousands of known fugitives to give them free football tickets and a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Around 100 of them showed up, completely oblivious to what was going on, and that's when they were apprehended. As Shyamalan put it, "The cops were literally cheerleaders and mascots. These guys were dancing as they came in. And they were all caught. It was so twisted and funny."

The whole thing is pretty hilarious when you dig into it, since U.S. marshals put more foreshadowing into their plan than, well, an M. Night Shyamalan movie. For example, the letters sent to the fugitives were addressed from I. Michael Detnaw, with that last name spelling "wanted" backward. The arrests should have been a twist as obvious as the one in the ending of Shyamalan's 2004 film, "The Village."