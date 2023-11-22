The Ending Of The Village Explained

At this point, there have been so many critical and commercial ups and downs in the career of M. Night Shyamalan that it's hard to even pinpoint what the Indian-born American filmmaker's reputation is right now. But one thing's for sure: After 30 years in the game, it's undeniable that Shyamalan is one of the most interesting and exciting filmmakers of his generation — someone capable of stirring interest and fan passion with his most unanimous and most controversial work alike.

And, speaking of controversy, "The Village" may be the single Shyamalan film with the most complicated legacy. Originally released in 2004 to not-terrible reviews, the moody period-drama-meets-creature-horror flick was mocked and admired in equal measure for its positively out-there final twist. But it took years until it started solidifying a reputation among Shyama-stans as one of the suspense maestro's most accomplished, misunderstood, and affecting works. If you've seen it recently, you may be wondering just what the heck was up with that merciless rug-pull of an ending, how on earth it can possibly make sense, and what Shyamalan was trying to get at. To help you understand, here's a detailed breakdown of the "what," "how," and "why" of the ending of "The Village."

Spoilers ahead! If you don't already know the big twist from "The Village," go watch the movie before reading further.