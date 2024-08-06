What Actors Have Said About Kissing Zac Efron

Ever since he turned up as Troy Bolton, the floppy-haired teen torn between his twin loves of basketball and musical theater in "High School Musical" on the Disney Channel, Zac Efron has won the hearts of audiences with his good looks and charisma. Over the years, he's developed a surprisingly nuanced filmography, with appearances in projects as varied as high-octane musicals "Hairspray" and "The Greatest Showman," raunchy comedies like "Neighbors," and even the recent wrestling sobfest "The Iron Claw." Although he faced an uphill battle to be taken seriously as an actor after being cast in the Disney teen star mold, he's emerged as a legitimate performer in his own right.

But have his co-stars been as charmed by Efron as audiences? You can tell a lot about an actor by what the performers playing his romantic partners have to say about him, especially after they've been through a few on-screen kisses together. Read on to hear what his former cinematic paramours have said in interviews about what it was like to film kissing scenes with Efron over the years.