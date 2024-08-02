5 TV & Movie Leaks That Were Completely Embarrassing

The gates of King's Landing were breached earlier than expected when the Season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon” leaked online, almost a full week before its intended air date. For many fans of the series, the pirated preview spoiled the dragon-tinted bit of destruction and gasp-worthy backstabbing that was headed our way. As tough as security might be at House HBO, though, shows and films slipping out too soon before their release date does happen from time to time. This sort of situation is nothing new, and the fallout from this type of ordeal can either be a blessing or cause critical damage to the project before it's officially let loose upon the world.

From X-Men to extra-terrestrials, all manner of big and small screen outings have suffered embarrassing leaks at the hands of those nefarious pirates, who will have undoubtedly impacted the viewership the studios were hoping to gain from the affected projects' official premiere. Some have occurred at the hands of outside agents, whereas other leaks have come from inside the industry itself, often from the most unsurprising of places. Regardless of the source of the action, though, the consequences for the leakers have varied from a slap on the wrist to well-earned jail time — and some egg on the face of those affected.