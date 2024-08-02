Jamie Lee Curtis' MCU Controversy & Apology, Explained

Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies when he compared them to theme park rides. Meanwhile, Roland Emmerich criticized Marvel, DC, and "Star Wars" because he feels they stop more original blockbusters like "Moonfall" from getting made. It seems that we live in a world where some celebrities aren't fans of superhero movies, and expressing their opinion is a surefire way to cause controversy. Well, Jamie Lee Curtis' name can also be added to that list, as the "Halloween" star thinks that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a slump.

While speaking to MTV at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Curtis was asked if she knows which Phase the superhero franchise is currently in. Not one to shy away from sharing her honest opinions, she responded with the word, "Bad." In case anyone is wondering, the franchise is currently in Phase 5, but Curtis probably had her reasons for describing it the way she did.

Curtis' answer was clearly intended as a lighthearted quip and it certainly got some laughs from the star-studded Comic-Con panel that included James McAvoy, Ema Horvath, and others. However, the comment has taken on a life of its own, forcing the "Borderlands" star to apologize for her critiques of popular superhero flicks.