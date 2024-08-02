Jamie Lee Curtis' MCU Controversy & Apology, Explained
Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies when he compared them to theme park rides. Meanwhile, Roland Emmerich criticized Marvel, DC, and "Star Wars" because he feels they stop more original blockbusters like "Moonfall" from getting made. It seems that we live in a world where some celebrities aren't fans of superhero movies, and expressing their opinion is a surefire way to cause controversy. Well, Jamie Lee Curtis' name can also be added to that list, as the "Halloween" star thinks that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a slump.
While speaking to MTV at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Curtis was asked if she knows which Phase the superhero franchise is currently in. Not one to shy away from sharing her honest opinions, she responded with the word, "Bad." In case anyone is wondering, the franchise is currently in Phase 5, but Curtis probably had her reasons for describing it the way she did.
Curtis' answer was clearly intended as a lighthearted quip and it certainly got some laughs from the star-studded Comic-Con panel that included James McAvoy, Ema Horvath, and others. However, the comment has taken on a life of its own, forcing the "Borderlands" star to apologize for her critiques of popular superhero flicks.
Jamie Lee Curtis is done criticizing Marvel
This isn't the first time Jamie Lee Curtis has poked fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Back in 2022, she criticized "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," noting that "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — an acclaimed film she starred in that explores similar ideas about alternate realms — is better than the superhero blockbuster. That statement is subjective, but "Everything Everywhere All at Once" scoring big at the Oscars and potentially inspiring change within the Academy suggests that many people agree with her. After her latest Marvel controversy, however, Curtis is over dissing the franchise.
"My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better," Curtis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mudslinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation."
It seems that Curtis just wants to put the situation to bed and move on with her life. Whether the rest of the world can do the same remains to be seen, but the MCU will continue, regardless of who likes and dislikes it, for the foreseeable future.
