Star Wars, Gender, And The Galaxy's First Trans Characters, Explained

Any universe with hundreds of sentient species and thousands of star systems is bound to have a lot of gender diversity. While "Star Wars" took longer than queer fans would have liked to begin to explore that side of the galaxy far, far away, the franchise has slowly but steadily expanded its canonical view of gender over the last eight years or so. If you only watch the movies and the Disney+ shows, though, you might not even know about all of the trans and nonbinary characters who now populate the timeline. That's because they've generally been relegated to novels and the High Republic comics, at least for now.

It's no secret that Disney has often been skittish when it comes to queerness, let alone genderqueerness, in its major brands. (I will still wave the "Finn and Poe should have ended up together banner" any chance I get.) As a queer "Star Wars" fan who's covered the franchise professionally for years, I can say that progress can often feel like an arduous process defined more by tokenism than real representation. Even still, plenty of writers and other creators have tried their best to expand the series' gender diversity, bit by bit.

The first canonical genderqueer "Star Wars" character was introduced in the 2016 novel "Aftermath: Life Debt." Five years later, in 2021, the first two canonical trans "Star Wars" characters were featured in Marvel's High Republic comics. Let's take a deeper look at how gender is depicted in the "Star Wars" universe, the history of genderqueer characters in the franchise, and how things continue to change.