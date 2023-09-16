Star Wars: Is Doctor Aphra Canon? How She's Linked To Characters You Love

At the movies and on Disney+, the "Star Wars" franchise has grown incredibly fast since it and Lucasfilm were sold to The Walt Disney Company in 2012. At the same time, the saga has also expanded greatly in mediums such as video games, books, and, of course, comics. Among the most prominent characters to burst onto the scene via Marvel Comics' "Star Wars" efforts is Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra — colloquially known as Doctor Aphra. She debuts in "Star Wars" canon in the third issue of "Star Wars: Darth Vader," which hit stands in 2015.

In the years since her arrival, Aphra has become one of the most popular "Star Wars" characters yet to appear in a live-action or animated project. Despite her being limited to comics, books, and video games, the galactic archaeologist has encountered some of the biggest names in the galaxy far, far away. For example, right out of the gate she's introduced as a thorn in the side of the feared and powerful Darth Vader, and she later teams up with fellow comic favorite, Black Krrstantan. Additionally, her two droid companions, 0-0-0 and BT-1, are essentially dark, twisted takes on C-3PO and R2-D2.

Thus, given her connections to "Star Wars" staples and immense popularity with fans, one has to imagine a big or small screen appearance is in the cards at some point.