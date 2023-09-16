Star Wars: Is Doctor Aphra Canon? How She's Linked To Characters You Love
At the movies and on Disney+, the "Star Wars" franchise has grown incredibly fast since it and Lucasfilm were sold to The Walt Disney Company in 2012. At the same time, the saga has also expanded greatly in mediums such as video games, books, and, of course, comics. Among the most prominent characters to burst onto the scene via Marvel Comics' "Star Wars" efforts is Doctor Chelli Lona Aphra — colloquially known as Doctor Aphra. She debuts in "Star Wars" canon in the third issue of "Star Wars: Darth Vader," which hit stands in 2015.
In the years since her arrival, Aphra has become one of the most popular "Star Wars" characters yet to appear in a live-action or animated project. Despite her being limited to comics, books, and video games, the galactic archaeologist has encountered some of the biggest names in the galaxy far, far away. For example, right out of the gate she's introduced as a thorn in the side of the feared and powerful Darth Vader, and she later teams up with fellow comic favorite, Black Krrstantan. Additionally, her two droid companions, 0-0-0 and BT-1, are essentially dark, twisted takes on C-3PO and R2-D2.
Thus, given her connections to "Star Wars" staples and immense popularity with fans, one has to imagine a big or small screen appearance is in the cards at some point.
Hopefully, Aphra will appear in a Star Wars movie or TV show someday
At the time of this writing, the "Star Wars" franchise is focused largely on the time period between the original and sequel film trilogies through productions like "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka." Most of Doctor Aphra's adventures take place prior to this stretch, and so far, her death hasn't been covered by any piece of media. Therefore, it stands to reason that she's alive during this era, so perhaps one of the many projects set within it could feature her either as a main player or in a cameo capacity.
After all, there is precedent for print media characters making their way into live-action. One of the biggest comes during the second season of "The Mandalorian" in the form of Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), who makes his debut in the "Star Wars: Aftermath" book series that came out years before. Following in his footsteps, the aforementioned Black Krrsantan plays a supporting role on "The Book of Boba Fett" after previously appearing in various "Star Wars" comic lines and amassing a devoted fanbase all his own.
It goes without saying that Doctor Aphra has risen through the ranks to become a celebrated addition to the "Star Wars" canon under the Disney umbrella. Hopefully, we'll get to see a lot more of her in the years ahead.