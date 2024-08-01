Why Was Thor Crying For Deadpool? One Theory Might Explain It
"Deadpool & Wolverine" teases a future where the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) becomes an Avenger. He even pleads with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) to let him join the superteam, only for Iron Man's right-hand man to gently turn him down (though he doesn't rule out resuming the conversation down the line). However, the scene where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) cries with Deadpool in his arms suggests that Wade Wilson will die as an Avenger, yet it's also open to interpretation. So what does it all mean?
The scene in question has some folks speculating that Deadpool will join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their upcoming cinematic adventures. With "Avengers: Doomsday" set to feature Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom and "Secret Wars" arriving afterward, Deadpool might be recruited to help the group overcome some insurmountable odds, only to fall in battle and make Thor sad. Then again — as many Marvel fans on Reddit have pointed out — the heartbreaking moment is Deadpool's face inserted into a scene from "Thor: Dark World," aka one of the lowest ranked movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, the scene was probably intended as a meaningless meta joke about a movie that isn't warmly regarded.
This theory isn't so far-fetched. After all, most of the cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine" are connected to maligned movies that the Merc with a Mouth ridicules. But what does Ryan Reynolds have to say about Thor crying over Deadpool?
Ryan Reynolds can't unknow why Thor cries over Deadpool
"Deadpool & Wolverine" was shrouded in mystery before its release. Producer Wendy Jacobson has even gone on record stating that Marvel intentionally leaked fake information in order to keep the film's biggest surprises under the radar. Now that the movie is out there, there's no need to hide details from fans, but Ryan Reynolds isn't spilling the beans on Thor and Deadpool's futuristic exchange.
When pressed about the meaning of the scene on X (formerly known as Twitter), Reynolds teased the possibility of it being more meaningful than a meta joke. At the same time, it's highly possible that he's trolling us because, well, this is a Deadpool movie we're talking about. "I know why Thor was crying. I can't unknow it," the actor wrote.
Reynolds' comment answers nothing, but it has created some intrigue for the Avengers' upcoming apocalyptic adventures. For the sake of a robust debate, however, let's consider the possibility that the scene is more than a joke, and maybe — just maybe — it presents an accurate picture of Deadpool's future.
Thor crying over Deadpool could be a Secret Wars setup
Considering the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfayden) shows Deadpool his grim future, it's possible that the vision has some merit. The organization deals with the Multiverse's complexities, and while Paradox is self-serving and dodgy, that doesn't mean he was dishonest about this. That's certainly the view of some fans, who believe that the scene foreshadows the events of "Avengers: Secret Wars."
"It's for sure going to be something in 'Secret Wars.' Could be that Doom easily does something to mess with Deadpool's healing factor and he's dying," Redditor u/sildish2170 suggested. "But since this movie talked about him making a heroic sacrifice and trying to do it, I think he's going to want to prove he was an Avenger and make a sacrifice somehow."
Elsewhere, some fans believe that the scene was included to test the waters for a future interaction between Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth's respective Marvel heroes in "Secret Wars" or another Avengers movie. "I feel like it's insurance. To make sure Deadpool comes back and meets Thor. It's kind of like how he mentioned Hugh Jackman in his last two movies," u/Street_Vermicelli_67 wrote.
The end of "Deadpool & Wolverine" establishes that the titular heroes save the former's timeline, potentially giving them a definitive happy ending. However, "Secret Wars" is a story about inter-dimensional chaos, so all of that hard work might be undone soon enough.