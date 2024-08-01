Why Was Thor Crying For Deadpool? One Theory Might Explain It

"Deadpool & Wolverine" teases a future where the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) becomes an Avenger. He even pleads with Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) to let him join the superteam, only for Iron Man's right-hand man to gently turn him down (though he doesn't rule out resuming the conversation down the line). However, the scene where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) cries with Deadpool in his arms suggests that Wade Wilson will die as an Avenger, yet it's also open to interpretation. So what does it all mean?

The scene in question has some folks speculating that Deadpool will join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their upcoming cinematic adventures. With "Avengers: Doomsday" set to feature Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom and "Secret Wars" arriving afterward, Deadpool might be recruited to help the group overcome some insurmountable odds, only to fall in battle and make Thor sad. Then again — as many Marvel fans on Reddit have pointed out — the heartbreaking moment is Deadpool's face inserted into a scene from "Thor: Dark World," aka one of the lowest ranked movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, the scene was probably intended as a meaningless meta joke about a movie that isn't warmly regarded.

This theory isn't so far-fetched. After all, most of the cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine" are connected to maligned movies that the Merc with a Mouth ridicules. But what does Ryan Reynolds have to say about Thor crying over Deadpool?