Did The Wonder Years Really Star Marilyn Manson? The True Story, Explained

Urban legends involving television shows have a tendency to pop up regularly, and they tend to be about family-friendly series. For those who believe that someone actually got their arm broken while playing "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?" and that an episode of "Spongebob Squarepants" featuring Squidward Tentacles' (Rodger Bumpass) suicide actually exists, there's also an undying rumor about that wholesome late-'60s-set sitcom "The Wonder Years." What do those whispers suggest? That the kid who played the geeky Paul Pfeiffer, best friend to Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage, who faced misconduct allegations on the set of the sitcom's reboot), grew up to be shock rocker Marilyn Manson.

It's a story that's obviously and verifiably untrue. Manson's birth name is Brian Warner, and Paul was played by Josh Saviano, who is credited this way in the show's onscreen credits and has additional verified acting gigs under the same name. Saviano went on to have a career that's actually quite similar to the one Paul picks on the show, while Manson never tried acting on for size until he became famous in the 1990s.

Though Marilyn Manson has never weighed in on the rumors, Paul Saviano has — and he definitely seems to be amused by the story.