The Truth About Fred Savage's Misconduct Allegations On The Wonder Years Finally Comes Out

Another unnamed crewmember, separate from the one discussed above, was reportedly the object of "very blatant favoritism" from Fred Savage during the production of the reboot of "The Wonder Years." This woman spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, describing a "very platonic" friendship with Savage that continued after she was let go from the show.

Then, at a gathering in an Astoria bar near Savage's home, she describes Savage coming into the women's room to meet her and pushing her up against the wall. What allegedly happened next is frightening:

"He put his mouth on mine very forcefully. He went for the top of my pants. I brushed him away. Then he put his mouth on mine again, grabbed my hand, and pulled it on his groin area. I was pulling back. He stopped very angrily. I shoulder-checked him so I could get out."

After that, the woman says she received occasional texts from Savage and eventually an apologetic voicemail.

Savage delivered a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that reads in part: "While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many. I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive co-worker, friend, husband, father, and person."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).