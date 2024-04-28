The Only Major Actor Still Alive From The Cast Of 1964's Bewitched

"Bewitched" stands out as one of the most prominent and influential sitcoms from the '60s. Thanks to its simple premise and impressive cast, "Bewitched" continues to find fans in the 21st century. The series follows the exploits of Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery), a witch who marries the mortal, totally not magical Darrin Stephens (Dick York). Despite trying her best to be a housewife, Samantha often ends up using her witch powers to make life easier, leading to chaotic situations. While the ABC series is now a staple of the small screen and widely remembered for its bold jokes and fusion of fantasy and comedy, it had its fair share of pitfalls.

The production of the series was complicated, with York leaving "Bewitched" halfway through its run. Over time, audiences lost interest in the series, with ratings starting to decline around York's departure. Ultimately, the series called it quits in 1972, wrapping up with eight seasons. Today, the show's legacy is apparent, with "Bewitched" influencing generations of creatives, notably serving as one of the many inspirations for Marvel Studios' "WandaVision." The series also made the jump to the big screen thanks to director Nora Ephron, with "Bewitched" now on track to receive another movie reboot.

Sixty years after its debut, the show's clout continues to grow, but time has taken its toll on its creatives. A number of "Bewitched" actors you may not know have passed away. Today, there's only one major actor still alive from the series, and it's none other than Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha Stephens.