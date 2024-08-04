Big Bang Theory Fans On Reddit Want This Prequel After Young Sheldon
There's an argument to be made that "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon" actually surpassed its predecessor's success. The Iain Armitage-led series puts more emphasis on showcasing a variety of dramatic yet relatable storylines — such as Dr. Sturgis' (Wallace Shawn) mental health breakdown and the sad but inevitable death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber). However, the prequel series isn't perfect. While Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler actors Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik were able to provide some continuity between the shows through voice-overs and their "Young Sheldon" finale cameo, viewers felt the absence of the original cast. Now that "Young Sheldon" is over, sitcom fans think it's time for another fan-favorite character, like Leonard (Johnny Galecki), to get his time in the spotlight.
Hundreds of "Big Bang Theory" fans have responded to polls on Reddit about what prequel they'd like to see next, and an overwhelming majority voted for "Young Leonard." Although this isn't currently in the works — unlike "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," the upcoming "Young Sheldon" spin-off fronted by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment — fans feel this could be the next best show for the franchise. Explaining their choice, Reddit user u/duckyGus posited that Leonard's childhood would make a good drama, but admitted "Young Penny" would be a better comedy. Redditor u/Graquis shared an out-of-the-box suggestion, saying they would prefer to see a younger version of Melissa Rauch's character. "Maybe Young Bernadette. She had 5-6 brothers and used to babysit. It would be fun to watch that."
What would the biggest storylines in Young Leonard be?
The juxtaposition of Leonard's cold childhood to Sheldon's loving one could be interesting to see after "Young Sheldon." And, since the prequel proves it's possible to alter things from Sheldon's childhood by making the "Big Bang Theory" version of him an unreliable narrator, a "Young Leonard" prequel would have room to do the same. There are some intriguing plotlines from the original show that would be fascinating to see on a "Young Leonard" spin-off.
While "Young Sheldon" ended when the titular genius was 14 years old, Leonard's teenage years may be some of the most interesting and dramatic of his life. Like his longtime roommate, Leonard is leaps and bounds above his peers and graduates from his doctoral studies at age 24, after which time he starts working at Caltech. However, unlike Sheldon, who is constantly supported by Mary (Zoe Perry) while growing up, Leonard's parents berate him for being the least successful member of their family. These dynamics, including Leonard's relationships with his siblings, could bring a completely new perspective to the franchise.
Additionally, Leonard has some of his most formative moments during his late teenage years — such as his first kiss, which happens when he is 19. The series could chronicle his shyness and social awkwardness, alongside seeing him navigate his studies and professional career at such a young age, leading up to eventually meeting Sheldon.