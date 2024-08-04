Big Bang Theory Fans On Reddit Want This Prequel After Young Sheldon

There's an argument to be made that "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon" actually surpassed its predecessor's success. The Iain Armitage-led series puts more emphasis on showcasing a variety of dramatic yet relatable storylines — such as Dr. Sturgis' (Wallace Shawn) mental health breakdown and the sad but inevitable death of George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber). However, the prequel series isn't perfect. While Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler actors Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik were able to provide some continuity between the shows through voice-overs and their "Young Sheldon" finale cameo, viewers felt the absence of the original cast. Now that "Young Sheldon" is over, sitcom fans think it's time for another fan-favorite character, like Leonard (Johnny Galecki), to get his time in the spotlight.

Hundreds of "Big Bang Theory" fans have responded to polls on Reddit about what prequel they'd like to see next, and an overwhelming majority voted for "Young Leonard." Although this isn't currently in the works — unlike "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," the upcoming "Young Sheldon" spin-off fronted by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment — fans feel this could be the next best show for the franchise. Explaining their choice, Reddit user u/duckyGus posited that Leonard's childhood would make a good drama, but admitted "Young Penny" would be a better comedy. Redditor u/Graquis shared an out-of-the-box suggestion, saying they would prefer to see a younger version of Melissa Rauch's character. "Maybe Young Bernadette. She had 5-6 brothers and used to babysit. It would be fun to watch that."