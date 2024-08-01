Why Tim Allen's New Sitcom Is Already In Trouble

Tim Allen is one of television's most bankable stars, so it's not surprising ABC's given him another shot at sitcom glory. With "Last Man Standing," which saw a downfall but wrapped successfully after nine seasons and a network switch and "Home Improvement" being a legendary hit for the Alphabet Network, it's not surprising that they've picked up another series from him. "Shifting Gears" is set to be another family sitcom about a mechanically-inclined father dealing with his difficult offspring. There's only one problem: The series has already lost its co-creators, and it has yet to replace them.

Deadline reports that Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, who were also serving as co-showrunners for "Switching Gears," have departed the project. They also state that executive producer Allen has been actively looking to replace both Scullys since they left the series, but he has not found the right person or persons for the task. The process has taken a number of weeks. On top of that, the role of Nick is in the middle of being recast.

All of that chessboard shuffling means that the product audiences will see this fall probably won't match the pilot that convinced ABC to pick it up in the first place. It will take time for viewers to figure out if that's a good or a bad thing, but they can rest assured that "Switching Gears" sounds like more of Allen's usual winning formula of fatherhood, mechanics, and family ties.