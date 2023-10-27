Whatever Happened To Kat Dennings?

Most people first encountered Kat Dennings when she played Darcy Williams in "Thor." By that point, she'd already been acting for years and had been a part of some pretty successful movies like "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist." But it doesn't get more high-profile than a Marvel movie, so in 2011 Dennings entered the zeitgeist.

The same year that "Thor" debuted, Dennings also kicked off her lengthy run on the CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls." For a while she seemingly showed up all the time. When "2 Broke Girls" was canceled in 2017, Dennings dropped off a lot of folks' radars. Her character had less of a role to play in the MCU, and Dennings showed up on camera less often than she used to. But in reality, she was keeping herself busier than ever.

In the years since Dennings became a mainstream actress, she's kept up a steady stream of appearances in movies and TV. She's also spent some time focusing on her personal life, discovering new hobbies, and accidentally stumbling into new partnerships along the way. Dennings' career hasn't followed the typical Hollywood trajectory, but it's as booming today as it was in 2011. If you're a fan of comedies, cats, or knitting, it's worth taking a look at what happened to Kat Dennings.