AI Creates An American Dad Trailer Set In The 1950s & It's Perfect

That AI enthusiast YouTuber DemonFlyingFox has fed a staple of pop culture into another era and given it a realistic spin to show what cartoon characters would look like if they were real people. After coming on down to "South Park" via the 1950s and making "Bojack Horseman" eerily realistic, the next show on their to-do list is the zany, star-spangled animated series "American Dad."

With an aesthetic somewhere between "Bewitched" and "Mad Men," this version of "American Dad" sees Stan Smith looking like a Don Draper-type, only armed, dangerous, and in far better shape. The rest of the Smith clan all fit the bill and are a solid interpretation of what they would look like in real life, particularly the bespectacled Steve Smith. But the highlight comes in the form of what the narrator describes as the Smith family's "unusual" housemate — Roger the alien.

Roger is depicted just as you'd expect an alien from the 1950s to look: Massive eyes and long limbs. Of course, Roger is known for his variety of disguises in "American Dad," and if you thought they looked ridiculous on an animated alien, just wait until you see them on a "real" one: Picture the famous image of the supposed Roswell alien but with a blonde wig and pink blouse.