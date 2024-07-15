AI Recreates South Park As A Live-Action 1950s Sitcom That's So Real, It's Scary

"South Park" is one of the most prolific animated programs to ever debut. In a world where animation is frequently (and erroneously) considered to be a medium exclusively for children, the Trey Parker- and Matt Stone-created program has effortlessly proven that notion to be untrue. To date, some 18 "South Park" episodes have been banned thanks to crude humor and controversial subject matter, making the series infamous among the general public. But what if the Comedy Central series were presented as a live-action sitcom — would it still be as controversial? With the help of artificial intelligence, YouTube user demonflyingfox has debuted a 1950s-set interpretation of "South Park," showing us just how idyllic and low-key the show could be.

The concept trailer is fully realized, featuring an era-accurate voiceover that introduces the characters and describes the show's subject matter. What makes this idea so interesting is how the fictional town of South Park, Colorado, is fully realized. There's a certain quaint nature to the visuals, which initially showcase how peaceful the town can be. Our favorite heroes are also brought to life in an almost photorealistic way. The exaggerated character designs are traded in for realism, with kids like Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski looking like actual preteens.

It's no secret that "South Park" has relatively simple animation (even though it's changed a lot over the years), but these live-action versions have to be commended for how imaginative they are. For example, Stan's and Kyle's signature hats are traded in for beanies and caps, respectively.