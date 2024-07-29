NCIS Origins Revealed Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs & Fans Are Already Reacting

We've finally been given our first glimpse of Austin Stowell in costume as Leroy Jethro Gibbs for "NCIS: Origins," and fans are bubbling with excitement over his transformation. While no one will ever truly replace Mark Harmon in the role, Instagram users have flown to Stowell's account to share their thoughts about his new look, and the reactions are resoundingly positive across the board.

Many friends and members of Stowell's family show up in the comments for the post, but as more and more fans of the drama have begun to follow him, their excitement to see what he brings to the table as Gibbs continues to grow. "Wow. Big fan. I am soooo there," said martinigirl6979. "Already in love with Gibbs's but young Gibbs's (fire emoji)," said itzellie.lucy, adding two more fire emojis to boot. "Wow this is awesome! I'm a huge NCIS fan! Cannot wait to check this out!!" said amyrotchford. "So excited for ncis orgins," agreed comfortedbyfiction.

While some audience members might be thrilled to see how "Origins" plays with Gibbs' past and what types of secrets and untold truths about the "NCIS" universe might be lying in wait for them, there's one fly in the ointment that's preventing Stowell's look as Gibbs from perfectly matching the one fans see the character sport in an episode of the original series.