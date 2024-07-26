Godzilla Minus One Is Getting A New Version On Netflix In August You Won't Want To Miss

Japan's most famous Kaiju rampaged across the theatrical landscape in late 2023 and early 2024, and before the summer is over, "Godzilla Minus One" will be hitting Netflix — again. On August 1, director Takashi Yamazaki's black and white version of his acclaimed film, "Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color," finally makes its debut on the world's largest streaming service.

During the course of "Godzilla Minus One's" monstrous box office run, the movie was re-released in theaters as a black-and-white film. Though the monochromatic version was initially released solely for Japanese audiences, Toho quickly made the decision to set it loose in American theaters for a single week in late January. The film would later go on to set a new record when it arrived on streaming and home video, becoming the first movie to debut at the same time in the number one slot on Netflix and as a rental in Apple's iTunes store. This happened after it also became the first film in the Godzilla franchise to be nominated for an Academy Award. The movie ultimately took home the Oscar for best visual effects, beating out "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "The Creator," "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One," and "Napoleon."

It's firmly established that Yamazaki's vision for Godzilla is one that resonated with fans across the globe. Critics everywhere lauded the movie, resulting in a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Looper's own review called the film "the exact sort of scary, inspiring, super entertaining large-scale popcorn movie we've been missing" and dubbed it "the blockbuster we needed." But we all paid good money to watch movies on our hi-def, big-screen, color televisions — so why would we want to watch Godzilla cause ruin and destruction in black and white? Yamazaki himself has the answer to that question.