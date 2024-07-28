The Tragic True Life Story Of Hugh Jackman

Worldwide superstar or not, everyone has had to face trouble at some point in their lives — and often that trouble can be traced back to a difficult childhood. Hugh Jackman is no exception. When he was growing up, he had to endure one of the most difficult things that can ever happen to a child: His mother left him, his brothers, and his dad, leaving return to her native U.K. with her daughters.

In 2012, Jackman spoke to Australian Women's Weekly about how his mother abandoned the family when he was very young, and how it affected him. "One of the main things I remember is that horrible feeling that people were talking about you and looking at you because it was odd for the mother to leave," he said. He was just 8 years old and living in Sydney at the time, and it took him years to come to terms with the fact that his mother was really gone.

Jackman said he has since come to understand why she left. "She was in hospital after I was born suffering from post-natal depression," he said. "There wasn't a support network for her [in Australia]." In the decades since, the two have remained close, with Jackman and his mother often appearing together at red-carpet events. "There comes a certain point in life when you have to stop blaming other people for how you feel or the misfortunes in your life," he said.