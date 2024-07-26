Deadpool & Wolverine Confirms One A-List Marvel Hero Is Definitely Dead

In between Ryan Reynolds' witty one-liners and the Marvel 20th Century Fox universe caving in on itself, there's a lot to pick apart in the solid Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that is "Deadpool & Wolverine." The first thing to check off the list is clarifying if the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) we meet here is the one we left at the end of "Logan" in 2017. Well, just like our uncouth Merc with the Mouth, the film wastes no time in getting to the point and confirming that that Logan is most definitely dead, and even does a dance number with the late great hero's skeleton.

In what is easily the best intro to a Deadpool movie ever, we're reunited with Wade (Reynolds) as he digs up the bones of Logan, who was last seen being buried by X-23 (Dafne Keen, back in action this time around) in the hero's previously planned swansong. From there, he proceeds to show absolutely no respect for the dead, waving Wolverine's skeleton in the air like he just doesn't care. The Logan we last saw moping around as a limo driver and getting choked up over "Shane" references is well and truly dead, and that's that. That is, unless the Secret Wars throw a spanner in the works.