Deadpool & Wolverine Confirms One A-List Marvel Hero Is Definitely Dead
In between Ryan Reynolds' witty one-liners and the Marvel 20th Century Fox universe caving in on itself, there's a lot to pick apart in the solid Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that is "Deadpool & Wolverine." The first thing to check off the list is clarifying if the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) we meet here is the one we left at the end of "Logan" in 2017. Well, just like our uncouth Merc with the Mouth, the film wastes no time in getting to the point and confirming that that Logan is most definitely dead, and even does a dance number with the late great hero's skeleton.
In what is easily the best intro to a Deadpool movie ever, we're reunited with Wade (Reynolds) as he digs up the bones of Logan, who was last seen being buried by X-23 (Dafne Keen, back in action this time around) in the hero's previously planned swansong. From there, he proceeds to show absolutely no respect for the dead, waving Wolverine's skeleton in the air like he just doesn't care. The Logan we last saw moping around as a limo driver and getting choked up over "Shane" references is well and truly dead, and that's that. That is, unless the Secret Wars throw a spanner in the works.
Could Old Man Logan be brought back from death in Secret Wars?
While there's no confirmation that Hugh Jackman will pop the claws again in future MCU installments, there's nothing to say the Logan from "Logan" couldn't be brought back. In the final act of "Deadpool & Wolverine," the TVA makes it clear that there's ways of rewinding time, so why not do it so that the battle in the woods from James Mangold's movie never came to pass? Keep in mind that in the comics, there have been times where a handful of Wolverines have been wandering around the world. This mismatched pair of immortals has caused some real issues for the world they've fallen into, and that could see them play an even bigger part for whatever Kevin Feige has planned.
With that in mind, might this Wolverine cross paths with the one who has been six feet under for the past seven years, after he's somehow revived to cause even more claw-based chaos? It wouldn't be that much of a job for Jackman, given that we've seen him as various forms of Wolverine here, and he acted opposite himself in "Logan" as X-24. What's one more to add to the roster? Who knows, with rumors of Wolverine appearing in "Avengers: Secret Wars", we could see Jackman jumping back into action even sooner than we thought.