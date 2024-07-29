Chicago PD New Season 12 Predictions & Rumors: Here's What Fans Are Saying

After a season filled with upheavals, Season 12 of "Chicago P.D." is starting out on fresh footing.

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has departed the station, and the detectives have just killed Frank Matson (Dennis Flanagan), who'd been stalking the streets of Chicago and nearly murdered Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) after taking him hostage. Hailey tries to nobly sacrifice herself to Matson to ensure Hank's safety, to her father figure's horror. It's a choice that spurs her decision to live for herself and relocate to a new department in another city — perhaps even a different sort of policing entirely. With all of that in the rearview mirror, the deck is now clear for a fresh main villain and a brand-new set of stories to launch.

Of course, some storylines will carry over to the next season. Hank is forever caught in the middle of a battle between his desire to get justice by any means necessary and his loyalty to his crew. There will always be evil bubbling under the surface, and the cases will continue to be complex and violent. But change will inevitably come to the city. What will happen? There are some rumors that have been semi-confirmed by series showrunner Gwen Sigan. Here's a rundown of all of those, as well as a little bit of speculation about where the drama may be headed in Season 12, with some fan reactions thrown in.