What Happened To The X-Men In Logan? A Pre-Deadpool & Wolverine Reminder

This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is another solid Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's titular heroes make their franchise debuts. Of course, some people might be shocked to see Wolverine back in the saddle since he was given an easily explainable death at the end of "Logan." However, he isn't the only mutant to sleep with the worms in that movie, as the hairy hero's X-Men cohorts are nowhere to be seen. So, what happened to them?

"Logan" is more somber and elegiac than your average superhero yarn. As such, it doesn't bog down viewers with exposition regarding the downfall of the mutants, other than revealing that they're all gone. However, it's heavily implied that the X-Men were wiped out by a dementia-plagued Charles Xavier, aka Professor X (Patrick Stewart), when his health took a downturn.

That's the main theory for "Logan," but what happens to the X-Men in the timeline "Deadpool & Wolverine" takes place in? In that one, Xavier isn't responsible for their plight, but they experience a similar type of eradication.