What Happened To The X-Men In Logan? A Pre-Deadpool & Wolverine Reminder
This article contains spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is another solid Marvel Cinematic Universe entry that sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's titular heroes make their franchise debuts. Of course, some people might be shocked to see Wolverine back in the saddle since he was given an easily explainable death at the end of "Logan." However, he isn't the only mutant to sleep with the worms in that movie, as the hairy hero's X-Men cohorts are nowhere to be seen. So, what happened to them?
"Logan" is more somber and elegiac than your average superhero yarn. As such, it doesn't bog down viewers with exposition regarding the downfall of the mutants, other than revealing that they're all gone. However, it's heavily implied that the X-Men were wiped out by a dementia-plagued Charles Xavier, aka Professor X (Patrick Stewart), when his health took a downturn.
That's the main theory for "Logan," but what happens to the X-Men in the timeline "Deadpool & Wolverine" takes place in? In that one, Xavier isn't responsible for their plight, but they experience a similar type of eradication.
Is What Happens to the X-Men Different in Deadpool & Wolverine?
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is a wacky adventure that dabbles in multiversal madness, but this iteration of Wolverine and his mutant pals aren't the ones from the "Logan" timeline. That said, this universe's version of the X-Men are still dead, though it's implied that they were eradicated by humans and not Charles Xavier.
What's more, Wolverine is carrying guilt, as he wasn't available to help his comrades in the battle that took them out of the game. He was in a bar getting blitzed at the time, effectively making him the most useless version of Wolverine in the entire Multiverse. In short, the sanctity of the "Logan" universe — all the way up to its heartbreaking ending — remains intact here. However, it seems that mutants have endured a difficult time in most planes of existence.
