Marvel Banned This Superhero Team - But You Can Still Watch Their TV Show

Before you dive into the peculiarities of "UltraForce," it's worth noting that the series features a character that, even by Ultraverse standards, is particularly unlikely to ever receive a Marvel resurrection. The co-creator of the Ultraverse's resident Superman/Shazam expy Prime is Gerard Jones. In 2017, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography, and in 2018, he received a six-year prison sentence for these crimes.

In a 2005 interview with Newsarama (via Wikipedia), Marvel's Joe Quesada hinted that one thing that has at least affected Ultraverse's resurrection is that the original creators would receive a cut of the sales. "There are rumors out there that it has to do with a certain percentage of sales that has to be doled out to the creative teams," he said, adding, "[I]t's not the reason why we have chosen not to go near these characters, there is a bigger one, but I really don't feel like it's my place to make that dirty laundry public."

While Jones, specifically, was never mentioned, and may not even be the "bigger" issue Quesada referred to, it's incredibly unlikely that Marvel would ever feature a character he helped create in the wake of his crimes, and doubly so if the company would have to actually pay him for it. As such, don't expect to see Prime any time soon in the future, even if the rest of the Ultraverse eventually does eventually manage to rise again.

