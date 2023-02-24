The Ultraverse Is The Sleeping Giant Of Cinematic Universes, But It'll Never Happen (& It's Probably Marvel's Fault)

Everyone loves an underdog story, but history has a habit of only remembering the ambitious world-beaters who never stopped defying the odds. For example, the early '90s saw independent comic book publishers such as Image and Valiant take the fight to Marvel and DC, and they're still going strong to this day. However, there was another upstart publisher that made an impact back in the day, but long-term success never came.

Established in 1986, Malibu Comics was initially known for titles like "Dinosaur for Hire," "Ferret," "Protectors," and "The Men In Black" (you may have heard of this one). In 1993, however, the company launched its "Ultraverse" imprint to produce interconnected superhero comics such as "Prime," "Mantra," "Night Man," "The Strangers," "Sludge," and many more. The "Ultraverse" was successful for a while, but it all came crashing down in 1994 when the comic book industry experienced a sharp decline, forcing Malibu to sell its library to Marvel.

Malibu should be remembered as a company that reached for the stars and produced some excellent comics during its short run. Still, the "Ultraverse" deserves a second chance on the page and screen, and Marvel has the power to make it happen. The "Ultraverse" is ripe for a cinematic universe that could either cross-pollinate with the MCU or thrive as its own separate entity. Unfortunately, behind-the-scenes drama has seemingly crushed the possibility of that ever happening. With that in mind, let's revisit the "Ultraverse" and discuss its cinematic potential.