Madame Claude: The Steamy Netflix Drama That's Based On A True Story

In the early moments of the Netflix biopic "Madame Claude," the famed madam after whom the film is named plainly states her objective in life and work: "To turn our bodies into a sword and shield. Never be a victim again."

That line sums up the attitude of Madame Claude, played by Karole Rocher, the powerful owner of a brothel in 1960s Paris. Directed by Sylvie Verheyde and released in 2021, the film follows Madame Claude's influential establishment and her entanglement with state secrets in the ritzy 16th arrondissement. Garance Marillier — best known for starring in Julia Ducournau's disturbing horror movie "Raw" — plays Sidonie, an affluent young sex worker who joins Madame Claude's orbit.

As is to be expected, sex and nudity abound in "Madame Claude," though the film's most compelling element is that it's based on the real-life Madame Claude, who indeed ran the most exclusive brothel in Paris. Her clients were rumored to include John F. Kennedy, Italian businessman and playboy Gianni Agnelli, Marc Chagall, and, as it's alluded to in the film, Marlon Brando. Claude had already established herself by the late 1950s, and her line of work courted dignitaries and important players on the world stage.

Unfortunately, Claude's lore and larger-than-life personality aren't adequately captured in "Madame Claude."