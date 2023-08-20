Madame Claude: The Steamy Netflix Drama That's Based On A True Story
In the early moments of the Netflix biopic "Madame Claude," the famed madam after whom the film is named plainly states her objective in life and work: "To turn our bodies into a sword and shield. Never be a victim again."
That line sums up the attitude of Madame Claude, played by Karole Rocher, the powerful owner of a brothel in 1960s Paris. Directed by Sylvie Verheyde and released in 2021, the film follows Madame Claude's influential establishment and her entanglement with state secrets in the ritzy 16th arrondissement. Garance Marillier — best known for starring in Julia Ducournau's disturbing horror movie "Raw" — plays Sidonie, an affluent young sex worker who joins Madame Claude's orbit.
As is to be expected, sex and nudity abound in "Madame Claude," though the film's most compelling element is that it's based on the real-life Madame Claude, who indeed ran the most exclusive brothel in Paris. Her clients were rumored to include John F. Kennedy, Italian businessman and playboy Gianni Agnelli, Marc Chagall, and, as it's alluded to in the film, Marlon Brando. Claude had already established herself by the late 1950s, and her line of work courted dignitaries and important players on the world stage.
Unfortunately, Claude's lore and larger-than-life personality aren't adequately captured in "Madame Claude."
Madame Claude doesn't quite do its subject justice
The tales surrounding Madame Claude — who was born Fernande Grudet — know no bounds. She was rumored to have spent time in a concentration camp for her involvement in the French Resistance; she flew call girls direct to Tehran once a week to meet with the shah of Iran; and she counted members of the CIA as clients during the 1973 Paris peace talks.
Whether they are true or not, those fascinating accounts don't liven up "Madame Claude," which critics have deemed a muddy, moody biopic. Indeed, "Madame Claude" has a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score faring not much better at 32%. Writing for Decider, Jade Budowski summarized the film as such: "While armed with a dazzling cast and a scintillating story, 'Madame Claude' falls victim to the same plight as many other biopics –- it tries to squeeze in too much information instead of focusing on one engaging story, in particular."
It doesn't help that there's another Madame Claude biopic out there that is more well-received. The 1977 film "The French Woman" (titled "Madame Claude" in French) is based on Claude's own memoirs and centers the drama around a photographer who hopes to clear his criminal record in exchange for photos of dignitaries and politicians at Claude's establishment. The film has a slightly better audience score of 43% and is currently streaming on Tubi.