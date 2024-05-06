Sex/Life's Full-Frontal Nude Shower Scene Had A Little Problem

"Sex/Life" raised eyebrows when it dropped on Netflix in 2021 due to its daring nature and provocative subject matter. It was loaded to the gills with steamy sex scenes that got audiences talking. but one little story detail slipped by the editorial team while they were putting together the first season.

During Episode 3 of Season 1, "Empire State of Mind," Brad Simon (Adam Demos) is seen fully nude while showering at the gym. While the camera lingers on Brad's groin, it's impossible to avoid noticing that something's missing — and no, it's not that. What isn't on display is Brad's bee tattoo. It ought to be on the upper right side of his groin, and in this particular moment, it's nowhere to be found. Audiences know that it still exists within the show's modern timeframe — he shows it off to Billie (Sarah Shahi) to prove that he still loves her. So where did it go? No one mentions it, remarks on it, or even notes that it's gone. That means it's likely to be a simple continuity error that occurred at some point during the episode's editorial process.

While Brad's little bees may flitter in and out of view, there's one thing that the producers of "Sex/Life" never lost sight of — making sure its copious nude scenes had a purpose within the frame of the series.