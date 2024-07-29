The Big Bang Theory Theme's Lyrics Are A Little Scary - And Kind Of Sad

Plenty of songs have been made famous by a TV show, such as the universally known "Friends" theme song, "I'll Be There for You," by the Rembrandts. The theme song to "The Big Bang Theory" is another instantly recognizable one. The iconic tune, officially titled "The History of Everything," was written and performed by the Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies. But while the fast-paced abridgement viewers hear on the sitcom is usually thought of as a fun, upbeat, and silly tune, the rest of the song is anything but that. The lyrics to the theme song are actually a little scary and kind of sad, as they predict the death of the universe.

The part of the song used in "The Big Bang Theory" fits in perfectly with the theme of the show and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) string theory research since it refers to the time before the Big Bang and the creation of life. As fans of the show know, the lyrics start off with, "Our whole universe was in a hot, dense, state / Then nearly fourteen billion years ago expansion started, wait." But the full version of the track takes a dark turn, following this up by predicting that the world will be plunged into chaos by deadly viruses. It also postulates that the universe as we know it will eventually end due to a big implosion.

These lyrics — "It's expanding ever outward but one day / It will pause and start to go the other way / Collapsing ever inward, we won't be here, it won't be heard / Our best and brightest figure that it'll make an even bigger bang" — come with a complete tonal shift, making the song much sadder than the abridgement "The Big Bang Theory" lets on.