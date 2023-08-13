Why The Big Bang Theory Theme Song Landed The Barenaked Ladies In Court

The sometimes questionable "Big Bang Theory" from Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady contains several memorable elements, from its cast to its storylines. Among these is the show's theme song, which is simply titled "The Big Bang Theory" and is sung by the Canadian rock band known as The Barenaked Ladies. Over the years, the song has become recognized among television viewers as one of the best show themes of all time, but it's not without controversy. In fact, the track wound up landing The Barenaked Ladies in court for a pretty surprising reason.

Back in 2015, Barenaked Ladies founding member Steven Page — who departed the group in 2009 — sued his former bandmates over the distribution of royalties made from the "Big Bang Theory" theme. He accused Ed Robertson specifically of keeping all of the money made from the song they recorded in 2006 for himself. In the lawsuit, he demanded the 20 percent he was initially promised, allegedly around $1 million, as well as his future cuts to be sent straight to him from Warner Bros. itself (via Courthouse News Service).

Now years after Page first brought his former bandmates to court, it doesn't seem that Page won out when the courtroom dust settled.