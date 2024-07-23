What Is Batman: Caped Crusader Rated & Is It Appropriate For Children?
Batman is one of the most versatile superheroes when it comes to the sheer range of tones within his projects. From comic books to movies, some stories are hyper-violent or contain strong sexual content, while others exist solely to be silly fare for children. With "Batman: Caped Crusader" releasing its 1st season on Amazon Prime Video, parents may naturally wonder where the latest addition to the Dark Knight's lore falls within that spectrum.
One of the things we wanted to see on "Batman: Caped Crusader" was stories for the whole family, but parents may want to make sure they watch the show with their youngsters. The show's page on Prime Video lists its rating as TV-14, meaning its a bit more mature than something like "Batman: The Animated Series." As much was previously confirmed by executive producer Ed Brubaker, who confirmed a more violent take on Batman in an interview: "It's very much a reconception of starting over ... It's not PG-13, but it's definitely, it's a lot different."
"Batman: The Animated Series" aired on cable on Fox Kids, so naturally, it had to be appropriate for broadcast. "Batman: Caped Crusader" doesn't push too many boundaries, but it's a far more violent and mature take that parents may want to consider supervising. Besides, the show's so good, adults will probably want to see it just as much as kids.
Batman: Caped Crusader has some language and violence
Without going into any spoilers, "Batman: Caped Crusader" has moments that may be a bit more intense for younger children, but it's nothing on the level of something like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" or "The Batman." There's some incredibly mild language, like a character saying, "Holy crap" at one point. There's nothing even in the way of sexual content, but the one thing parents may want to keep an eye on when deciding whether their children can watch it is the amount of violence.
Again, the violence is nothing too extreme; however, there's a good amount of gunplay on the series. Characters, from cops to gangsters, point guns at others and regularly pull the trigger. The aftermath might be seen of a stream of blood coming down someone's arm or leg. Additionally, characters die on the series, and we're even talking outside of Bruce Wayne's parents. The show may be rated TV-14 on Prime Video, but one could really make a case that younger kids could handle the show, as long as parents are aware of what's depicted and whether their kids are mature enough to handle it.
While there are some R-rated DC comic book scenes we'll probably never see on-screen, "Batman: Caped Crusader" never goes that far. The new show should be fine for tweens and teens, as long as they're not too squeamish around characters occasionally getting shot at. Of course, you can watch it for yourself first before the kids get a chance when all 10 episodes of Season 1 come out on August 1.