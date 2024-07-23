What Is Batman: Caped Crusader Rated & Is It Appropriate For Children?

Batman is one of the most versatile superheroes when it comes to the sheer range of tones within his projects. From comic books to movies, some stories are hyper-violent or contain strong sexual content, while others exist solely to be silly fare for children. With "Batman: Caped Crusader" releasing its 1st season on Amazon Prime Video, parents may naturally wonder where the latest addition to the Dark Knight's lore falls within that spectrum.

One of the things we wanted to see on "Batman: Caped Crusader" was stories for the whole family, but parents may want to make sure they watch the show with their youngsters. The show's page on Prime Video lists its rating as TV-14, meaning its a bit more mature than something like "Batman: The Animated Series." As much was previously confirmed by executive producer Ed Brubaker, who confirmed a more violent take on Batman in an interview: "It's very much a reconception of starting over ... It's not PG-13, but it's definitely, it's a lot different."

"Batman: The Animated Series" aired on cable on Fox Kids, so naturally, it had to be appropriate for broadcast. "Batman: Caped Crusader" doesn't push too many boundaries, but it's a far more violent and mature take that parents may want to consider supervising. Besides, the show's so good, adults will probably want to see it just as much as kids.