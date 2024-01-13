Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series May Be More Violent Than Fans Expect

As far as animated iterations of the Dark Knight go, Bruce Timm's "Batman: The Animated Series" is the one to beat. The Emmy-winning show gave us the iconic voice of Kevin Conroy under the cowl and has stuck with fans ever since its debut in 1992. But now, a new contender for the mantle is arriving with "Batman: Caped Crusader," which, according to executive producer and head writer Ed Brubaker, could come with an edge that Timm's beloved series didn't have.

Appearing on Comic Book Club in December 2023, Brubaker hinted at what kind of hero we'll be meeting in the upcoming series. "I'll warn you guys, it's a lot different than [Batman: The Animated Series]," Brubaker said. "It's very much a reconception of starting over...It's not PG-13, but it's definitely, it's a lot different. It's sort of like the show Bruce Timm always wanted to make but that they wouldn't let him make."

Given the delayed timeline of "Batman: Caped Crusader" and planned streaming home Max's decision to not move forward with the show, it's a wonder that we'll see it at all. Thankfully, Amazon Studios snatched up the Batman series for a two-season order. Given Prime Video's success with excessively violent and mature superhero shows — "The Boys," "Invincible," "Gen V," etc. — this might be the perfect home for a darker animated version of Batman.