AI Reveals What Wizard Of Oz Characters 'Should' Look Like

To visualize the Wizard of Oz is to imagine a giant floating head yelling at Judy Garland and her pals in the beloved 1939 classic. In fact, just about every character in that movie is the go-to template whenever we revisit that world somewhere over the rainbow, but they don't all necessarily line up with the versions introduced in L. Frank Baum's books. To help clear things up, AI enthusiast Screen AI on YouTube has given the closest depiction of characters from Oz as Baum described, and many of them are a far cry from the classical molds we're familiar with.

While Judy Garland's Dorothy wears the blue and white dress that we always associate with the girl from Kansas, it's still a little off from Baum's ruby-slipper wearing hero. That gingham get-up comes with a pink bonnet, and Dorothy is described as having huge "blue sapphire eyes," unlike Garland. Additionally, the Scarecrow is overstuffed with straw and has blue buttons for eyes, sharing characteristics more akin to something from Jim Henson's world than the one played by Ray Bolger. As for Oz himself, he looks more like Geri from "Toy Story 2" (and star of one of the best Pixar shorts ever, "Geri's Game") than the silver-haired trickster. However, in the case of the villain of our story and Dorothy's ax-wielding protector, they're very different to what we're familiar with, but more in line with Baum's original vision than you'd expect.