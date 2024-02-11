Wicked Trailer Enchants Wizard Of Oz Fans With Ariana Grande's Glinda
Thank goodness — the first trailer for the "Wicked" movie adaptation has finally arrived. Based on the footage we see here, it looks to be a moving musical adaptation that explores Elphaba and Glinda's friendship and the tribulations they face along the way. Ariana Grande's enchanting voice as Glinda is heard throughout the first teaser.
First announced in 2012 thanks to mega-producer Marc Platt, the "Wicked" movie didn't end up taking shape until 2021, when Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights") was chosen as its director. From there, Cynthia Erivo and Grande were then cast as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively — of course referring to the titular Wicked Witch of the West and Oz's resident Good Witch. The other biggest announcement? The movie would be split into two parts, mimicking the two-act structure of the original Tony-nominated and wildly successful Broadway musical.
Erivo and Grande were later joined by fellow superstars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as the strict schoolmaster Madam Morrible, "Bridgerton" breakout Jonathan Bailey as love interest Fiyero, and comedian Bowen Yang as one of Glinda's old friends. And if this trailer is anything to go by, we're in for an epic and magical journey here.
Wicked is one of the biggest Broadway musicals in history
After its 2003 opening at New York City's Gershwin Theater, "Wicked" became a runaway hit. In April 2023, in the wake of "The Phantom of the Opera" ending its run as Broadway's longest-running musical, "Wicked" surged ahead to become the fourth longest-running musical in history with its 7,486 performances — unseating "Cats." At this time, the "Wizard of Oz"-spinoff's run is only surpassed by "Chicago," "The Lion King," and, still, "Phantom of the Opera."
Changing the perspective of the familiar story of "The Wizard of Oz," "Wicked" shows us life from the perspective of the Wicked Witch of the West. She's introduced to us as Elphaba, a teenager struggling with her fate as an outcast with green skin. After finding an unlikely friend in Glinda, Elphaba runs afoul of Oz's corrupt government, dividing the friends for years.
The musical is one of the most spectacle-packed experiences on Broadway, especially the Act 1 finale, where Elphaba first soars on her broom and belts out the triumphant anthem "Defying Gravity." Watching this play out on the big screen over two films will definitely be exciting.
"Wicked Part 1" will belts its colorful story into theaters on November 27, 2024.