Wicked Trailer Enchants Wizard Of Oz Fans With Ariana Grande's Glinda

Thank goodness — the first trailer for the "Wicked" movie adaptation has finally arrived. Based on the footage we see here, it looks to be a moving musical adaptation that explores Elphaba and Glinda's friendship and the tribulations they face along the way. Ariana Grande's enchanting voice as Glinda is heard throughout the first teaser.

First announced in 2012 thanks to mega-producer Marc Platt, the "Wicked" movie didn't end up taking shape until 2021, when Jon M. Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights") was chosen as its director. From there, Cynthia Erivo and Grande were then cast as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively — of course referring to the titular Wicked Witch of the West and Oz's resident Good Witch. The other biggest announcement? The movie would be split into two parts, mimicking the two-act structure of the original Tony-nominated and wildly successful Broadway musical.

Erivo and Grande were later joined by fellow superstars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as the strict schoolmaster Madam Morrible, "Bridgerton" breakout Jonathan Bailey as love interest Fiyero, and comedian Bowen Yang as one of Glinda's old friends. And if this trailer is anything to go by, we're in for an epic and magical journey here.