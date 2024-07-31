What The Wampa From Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back Looked Like In Real Life

Most fans of "Star Wars" are quite familiar with, say, Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew and Joonas Sartamo) entire backstory, along with what the actors playing the Wookiee protagonist look like behind the furry face. However, even in the much-analyzed original trilogy, there are some characters that are simply so outlandish, it's easy to assume they're intricate special effects with no actual actors involved in bringing them to life.

Take the Wampa, a massive ice beast from the planet Hoth that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has a near-fatal interaction with at the beginning of "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." The hulking alien carnivore looks like a puppet or special effects creation similar to how the twisted character of Jabba the Hutt was developed. Despite this, the Wampa was actually portrayed by a man called Des Webb, and seeing him partially out of costume is a visual for the ages.

Des Webb cools off while filming #TheEmpireStrikesBack. The Wampa suit was so hot, he suffered heat stroke! pic.twitter.com/dkWbRZ7aKx — Star Wars (@starwars) June 5, 2016

As the above post from the official "Star Wars" X, formerly known as Twitter, account confirms, the fearsome Wampa indeed belongs in the "guy in a costume" school of "Star Wars" creature design. Uncanny as it may seem, Webb wore the iconic snow beast's gigantic, heat stroke-inducing fur suit ... but the story of the Wampa is actually more complicated than that.