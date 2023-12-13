Mark Hamill's Car Accident Led To The Wampa Attack - A Star Wars Legend Explained

Early on in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) ends up in a rough spot. While patrolling the outskirts of the Rebellion's Hoth base, he and his Tauntaun are attacked by a vicious Wampa. The hulking creature drags them both back to its ice cave, feasting upon the creature as Luke hangs from the ceiling unconscious with wounds across his face. With his trusty lightsaber in hand, the Jedi-to-be narrowly survives and is returned to Echo Base by Han Solo (Harrison Ford), where his injuries are tended to in the medical bay.

For years, rumors have persisted that this sequence of events was influenced by a real-life incident. In January 1977, Hamill was involved in a car accident that required partial facial reconstruction. Thus, this news led to the idea that the Wampa attack scene was spawned to explain the change in Luke's facial features between "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" and "The Empire Strikes Back." According to "Star Wars" mastermind George Lucas, though, this wasn't the case. "My feeling was some time had passed, they've been in the Rebellion fighting, that kind of thing, so the change was justifiable," he explained on the Blu-ray commentary for "The Empire Strikes Back." He notes that the Wampa attack was included more so to build suspense than to justify Luke's altered appearance.

While Lucas' comments may seem to put this rumor to bed, the story doesn't end here.