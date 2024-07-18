This House Of The Dragon Season 2 Character Will Betray Rhaenyra Targaryen

Contains spoilers for the book "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin

"House of the Dragon" isn't known as a show where people are particularly loyal to each other. Allegiances shift as people and situations change, and the dread winds of politics drive blood relatives against each other. Fortunately, should the viewer finds themselves sitting on the edge of their seat as they wait for the next betrayal, there's a way to find out in advance who's destined to stab who in the back. Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" prequel is based on Martin's Targaryen family history book, "Fire & Blood," and a quick peek at its pages will reveal many secrets for those who wish to be in the know.

Take the impending betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), for instance. Based on the book, she will be betrayed by none other than Ser Alfred Broome (Jamie Kenna) of her own Black Council — and said betrayal might come sooner rather than later. Ser Alfred is a new face on "House of the Dragon" Season 2. While he not-so-stealthily accuses Rhaenyra of killing Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Helaena Targaryen's (Phia Saban) young son Jaehaerys (Jude Rock) on Episode 2, he also gives plenty of decent advice to her — even though his actual way of doing so comes across as somewhat condescending. However, the book version of Ser Alfred goes on to join Aegon's troops in a move that causes much devastation in Dragonstone.