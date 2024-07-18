This House Of The Dragon Season 2 Character Will Betray Rhaenyra Targaryen
Contains spoilers for the book "Fire & Blood" by George R.R. Martin
"House of the Dragon" isn't known as a show where people are particularly loyal to each other. Allegiances shift as people and situations change, and the dread winds of politics drive blood relatives against each other. Fortunately, should the viewer finds themselves sitting on the edge of their seat as they wait for the next betrayal, there's a way to find out in advance who's destined to stab who in the back. Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" prequel is based on Martin's Targaryen family history book, "Fire & Blood," and a quick peek at its pages will reveal many secrets for those who wish to be in the know.
Take the impending betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), for instance. Based on the book, she will be betrayed by none other than Ser Alfred Broome (Jamie Kenna) of her own Black Council — and said betrayal might come sooner rather than later. Ser Alfred is a new face on "House of the Dragon" Season 2. While he not-so-stealthily accuses Rhaenyra of killing Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Helaena Targaryen's (Phia Saban) young son Jaehaerys (Jude Rock) on Episode 2, he also gives plenty of decent advice to her — even though his actual way of doing so comes across as somewhat condescending. However, the book version of Ser Alfred goes on to join Aegon's troops in a move that causes much devastation in Dragonstone.
Ser Alfred Broome could become the show's version of Roose Bolton
Ser Alfred Broome's storyline in "Fire and Blood" bears certain similarities to Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton), one of the orchestrators of the infamous Red Wedding on "Game of Thrones" and an infamous betrayer of the Stark family. Convinced to join the enemy with promises of status and riches, Ser Alfred leads an attack on Dragonstone from the inside, killing many. Collaborating with Aegon, he takes the castle and ambushes Rhaenyra and her guards when she returns. This leads to Rhaenyra's brutal death by dragon – but since this is a George R. R. Martin yarn, Ser Alfred eventually gets what's coming to him with plenty of interest.
Knowing all this, it's no surprise that "Coronation Street" star Jamie Kenna was delighted to get the chance to play the role. "I knew it was the biggest, it was the next level that I'd always wanted," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is the job I'd been waiting for. While I was so elated when I did get it, I didn't realize, even then, the scale of ['House of the Dragon']. There's house banners on some of the world's most iconic buildings, dragons on the Empire State Building. They didn't do that for 'Coronation Street'."
