Star Wars: Who Is Darth Tenebrous And What Happened To Him?

The entire story of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is one full of drama, political power plays, and schemes that ultimately do more harm to those in the "Star Wars" galaxy than help them. Something that many tend to overlook is the lineage that leads to his rise to galactic prominence. As explained in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," Palpatine trains under his Sith Master, Darth Plagueis, who informs his plan for the Sith to rule over the galaxy once more. Before Plagueis, though, there's Darth Tenebrous.

Born Rugess Nome, the young Bith is taken in by an unknown Sith Master and begins his studies in the dark side as Darth Tenebrous. Over time, he decides it's time to kill his master and explore the darkness further, concocting ways to use it to his advantage through science. All the while, he maintains his original name, becomes a well-known designer of starships, and spreads his influence across the Republic's political and social spheres. In time, he takes Plagueis as his apprentice, and the two study the Force together, specifically seeking a way to attain eternal life through it.

In the end, Plagueis keeps with Sith tradition and kills Tenebrous, with Tenebrous transferring his consciousness to Plagueis' body through the Force. Visions of Plagueis' demise at Palpatine's hands quickly lead him to evacuate the body, basically rendering him a soul trapped in limbo. Of course, this is his non-canon "Star Wars" Legends timeline. What does the official franchise canon say about Tenebrous so far, and will he appear in an upcoming "Star Wars" project?