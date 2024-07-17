The Acolyte Episode 8: What That Red Lightsaber Means - And How It Changed

The following contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Episode 8 — "The Acolyte"

The season finale of "The Acolyte" pays off Episode 7's twist ending, which changes Star Wars by revealing Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) is responsible for the death of Osha's (Amandla Stenberg) mother, indirectly setting off a chain of events that kills the rest of the coven. Osha discovers what Sol did on Episode 8, and she pulls a classic Darth Vader move by Force-choking Sol to death — killing a Jedi without a weapon, as it were. It's an emotional moment, with Osha's descent to the dark side further confirmed when she holds up Sol's blue lightsaber to Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and the weapon's blade changes color to red. For many, this was likely there first time seeing how a red lightsaber is created.

Red lightsabers go back to the origins of Star Wars, with Darth Vader and other dark side users wielding them. Jedi lightsabers can be an array of colors, with each one holding a unique meaning, but Sith are pretty much known for just having red. Dark side users obtain them through a process called "bleeding" in modern Star Wars canon, and that's precisely what Osha has done here. She has joined the dark side, and fans are more attuned to a critical rite of passage.