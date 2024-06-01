Star Wars: When Did Anakin Skywalker Get A Red Lightsaber As Darth Vader?

In "Darth Vader" #5 from Marvel Comics, Vader travels to Mustafar, where Emperor Palpatine tells him to corrupt Jedi Master Kirak Infil'a's lightsaber. In his Master's words, he wants the chosen one to "Teach it your pain. Teach it your anger. Hear it sing a hymn of darkness. Make it bleed."

Inside a cave, Vader deconstructs the weapon, pulling out its green kyber crystal. However, while trying to corrupt it with the Force, Vader has visions of not fully turning to the dark side, where he confronts and kills Palpatine. In this fantasy, he visits Obi-Wan Kenobi, taking off his helmet. But, when Obi-Wan calls him Anakin, Vader snaps out of the mirage and fully rejects his past. He bends the crystal as memories of his life flash before his eyes. Returning to Coruscant, Vader approaches Emperor Palpatine, revealing that he successfully changed the lightsaber, as he shows off his weapon to his Master for the first time.

By focusing his anger, hatred, and regret, Vader completes the lofty challenge of creating his iconic blade, which pleases Palpatine, who is thrilled to see his apprentice shed his past and embrace the dark side. Subsequently, Vader uses his red lightsaber to become one of the biggest threats in the galaxy, including killing his former Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, in a lightsaber duel during the events of the first "Star Wars" film. Despite Vader abandoning his Sith nature by the end of the original trilogy, there's no denying the havoc he wreaks beforehand — almost all while using his red lightsaber.