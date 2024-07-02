Star Wars: The Real Reason Yoda Talks Backwards

He's one of the coolest Jedi masters in "Star Wars" history, not just because of how wise and wickedly powerful he is, but also the topsy-turvy way in which his teachings are delivered. When Master Yoda made his debut in "The Empire Strikes Back," audiences were caught up in what would become a truly magical character, not just in the franchise, but in cinema history. Judged him by his size, we did, but Dagobah's quizzical recluse brought a fantastical spin on science fiction's traditional little green men.

In regards to the character's conversation skills, though, that was a masterstroke from George Lucas, who killed two womp rats with one blaster by establishing Yoda's non-human nature alongside the very human teachings he passes on to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

In the sacred texts (also known as "The Star Wars Archive"), George Lucas explained that part of Yoda's backstory involved tweaking how he spoke. "Mostly we had these strange languages and voices that were created out of foreign languages. I didn't want to go through a whole movie where everybody is reading subtitles," Lucas explained. "He had a lot of dialogue. So, I had to come up with a language that was alien, but still understandable." The creator of the now-iconic galaxy far, far away was looking for a tactic that would ensure the viewer could decipher and take to heart the lessons the Jedi master had to pass on. "So, I reversed everything around. The language was designed to make you focus on the boring, philosophical lessons."