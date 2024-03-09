Star Wars: George Lucas Almost Gave The Force This Much Longer Name

George Lucas went through a lot of drafts for "Star Wars" before finally completing the film fans have come to know and love. Digging into what could have been is a fascinating exercise. Han Solo was once a big alien, and Anakin Skywalker was Annikin Starkiller, the apprentice to (not the father of) an older Luke Skywalker. A lot of changes over the years have made Star Wars much better, but not everything that Lucas cut disappeared into the void forever. Many of the ideas from those early drafts have made their way into canon over the years, including since Lucas sold the franchise to Disney.

One of the many interesting details in the original Star Wars drafts is that at one point, the Force was referred to as "The Force of Others" – a longer and admittedly less catchy name. In this same iteration of the story, Lucas outlined a much more complicated understanding of the light side, the dark side, and the Jedi themselves. The light side was referred to as the Ashla, and the dark side was called the Bogan. The Jedi were referred to at points as the Jedi Bendu, and the emphasis on the Force being an actual forcefield was much more central to the concept.

Like many of the original ideas that inspired the first "Star Wars," this more enumerated picture of the Force was ultimately expunged by Lucas. It would have given the supernatural elements of the film a more traditional fantasy flavor, for sure. And, for those who think the movies would have been better with them, there's good news.