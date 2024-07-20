The Iconic Star Trek Characters Tom Hanks & Anjelica Huston Almost Played

In another Star Trek timeline that doesn't have Thor as Captain Kirk's dad, there's a point in history where the warp drive was created by Forrest Gump — well, a guy who looks like him, at least. Before James Cromwell (who has played more than one Star Trek character) was cast as Zefram Cochrane in "Star Trek: First Contact," Tom Hanks was considered for the role. At the same time, "Addams Family" icon Anjelica Huston was being eyed to play the film's big bad, the Borg Queen, a part that ultimately went to Alice Krige.

In Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross' book "The Fifty-Year Mission,"screenwriter Brannon Braga, who penned "Star Trek: First Contact," (what many deem one of the best Star Trek movies ever made) admitted that both big star names were considered early on. "There was talk of Tom Hanks for Cochrane. I remember Anjelica Huston being mentioned for the Queen, and in fact she was interested, but we felt it was too similar to the role in the Michael Jackson 'Captain Eo' thing, which was kind of Queen-like, actually."

The final pick was Braga's preferred option, though. "I was always a fan of Alice Krige in the role, because I remembered her from 'Ghost Story' and she was very sexy creepy in that movie, and that's what the Queen had to be," he explained. "I thought she would be perfect and, of course, she was."