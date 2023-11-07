James Cromwell Has Played More Star Trek Characters Than You Likely Realize

The one role in the Star Trek franchise with which fans are most likely to associate actor James Cromwell is that of warp drive inventor Zefram Cochrane in the 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact." He also reprised this character in the pilot episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise" and the Season 3 premiere of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" in August of 2022. However, before his debut as Cochrane, Cromwell was a Star Trek veteran, with three prior, unrelated roles already under his belt.

First, Cromwell joined the franchise in 1990 as Angosian Prime Minster Nayrok in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Season 3, Episode 11. Three years later, Cromwell returned to "TNG" for Season 6, Episodes 16 and 17. He plays a character named Jaglom Shrek — predating the 2001 "Shrek" film but following the 1990 publication of its literary source material. Finally, he's a Karemman diplomat named Hanok in "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" Season 4, Episode 6.

In an interview published on the official Star Trek website, Cromwell shared that Star Trek is even something of a family tradition. His ex-wife Julie Cobb, he explained, appeared in "The Original Series," whereas her daughter Rosemary Morgan showed up in "Star Trek: Voyager." Cromwell, meanwhile, recounted having a hard time keeping track of each of his individual Star Trek appearances. "I enjoyed my experiences," he said. "But I have to be honest and tell you they were a long time ago and they've kind of blurred together."