Netflix Is Working On A Secret Prince Movie But There's One Big Problem

Netflix has become a go-to platform for the best documentaries, and it might just have another true-life hit on its hands — but a size issue and an estate problem could be blocking its release. Puck reports that a long-form, multi-part Prince documentary — assembled in what it describes as semi-secrecy by director Ezra Edelman after one-time director Ava DuVernay left the project– has been a work in progress at the streamer for the past four years.

But Puck says that the late musician's estate doesn't approve of the docuseries, allegedly pointing out some inaccuracies. Normally this wouldn't halt the series' release, as Edelman and Netflix have a say in the final cut. The problem is that Netflix has been contracted to create a series which runs no more than six hours, while Edelman's current cut is nine hours long. This contractual snafu is holding the release up, with the Prince estate apparently using it as an excuse to avoid letting the film go out containing material they claim is untrue and Edelman and Netflix standing strong on their creative principles. A compromise might yet be reached, but for now everything's at a standstill.

That's not a shocking move, as the singer-actor-filmmaker's estate is currently in tumult and what one heir approves of, another might not. In a way, it's a logical continuation of his legacy: Prince was notoriously protective of his property and image in life.