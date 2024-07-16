James Bond Fans Want This 007 Actor Back In Action After His Wimbledon Look
Considering there's still a vacancy open at MI6 for the next James Bond, it's little surprise that one glance at a former owner of the license to kill has fans begging to see a previous 007 make a comeback.
While attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament this year, four-time secret agent Pierce Brosnan led one fan to get an idea that thousands of others are in agreement over. Seen in shades and a navy blue suit (even if Bond is more partial to a black tuxedo), @QTRBlackGarrett shared a picture of Brosnan on X and wrote, "Dude could make a Bond movie right now," highlighting just how ridiculously suave he looked at the sporting event, even if he hasn't picked up a Walther PPK since 2002. He may be older, but Brosnan is considered by fans to be one of the top Bonds.
After gaining over 7,000 likes, other enthusiasts of Brosnan's Bond began to back the idea. @Jason_tas responded to the image, saying, "This is exactly what I wanted for the next Bond. Not that it's got a chance, but it'd be killer." @RaSt11b wrote, "I would totally watch an old Bond movie with the greatest Bond ever." Some even threw in the suggestion for Brosnan to head back to the Bondverse as 007's superior, M, who was previously played by Dame Judi Dench for a span covering both Brosnan and Daniel Craig's stint as James before being replaced by Ralph Fiennes. While it might make for a brain-breaking moment in the franchise if it did come to pass, it wouldn't be the first time someone had the idea to bring an old Bond back to the fold.
A Sean Connery cameo was considered for Skyfall
While fans dream of the prospect of Pierce Brosnan returning as an old Bond, or even the iconic spy's boss, there was once a time when the secret agent's original actor was considered for a surprise appearance. In "Skyfall," which still stands as the only Bond film to make a billion dollars at the box office, 007 (Daniel Craig) seeks refuge at his old estate, where he runs into the family groundsman, Kincaid, played by the late Albert Finney. While it's a great performance from the seasoned star, fans' jaws would've dropped if the original idea of having Sean Connery take on the part had come to fruition.
Unfortunately, since Connery had retired after "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," the bosses behind "Skyfall" didn't dare push the idea. Director Sam Mendes told The Huffington Post, "There was a definite discussion about that — way, way early on. But I think that's problematic. Because, to me, it becomes too ... it would take you out of the movie." In the end, Mendes was thankful he avoided the brain-breaking appearance. "Connery is Bond and he's not going to come back as another character. It's like, he's been there. So, it was a very brief flirtation with that thought, but it was never going to happen, because I thought it would distract."
But even if Connery never got the call, that doesn't mean Brosnan wouldn't answer in the affirmative if given the chance.
Pierce Brosnan says he'd return as a 007 villain
While fans might love to see Pierce Brosnan back as an aged iteration of his iconic secret agent, the actor has said that it's not something he's interested in. Speaking to Josh Hamilton in 2021 about the prospect of putting on the dinner suit once again, Brosnan admitted, "Oh, I think that day has gone past. I think ... my time's my time. I am so proud of those years and those four movies. Onwards, always onwards."
Of course, the great thing about him being a silver fox with incredibly great facial hair is that Brosnan could be just as good a friend as a foe to whichever star takes on the role of James Bond next. In fact, Brosnan himself has expressed interest in shaking (but not stirring, obviously) things up a bit, revealing that the one way he'd return to the 007 franchise would be by taking a walk on the dark side.
During a "Goldeneye" watch-a-long hosted by Esquire in 2020, Brosnan was asked by a fan if he'd ever be up for revisiting the franchise, but as a villain. Without missing a beat, the actor replied, "If asked, yes. I believe so." It would certainly make for an interesting addition to the franchise if Brosnan played a villain, putting the star on the receiving end of one of Bond's barbed one-liners and allowing him to die another day better than he did the last time.