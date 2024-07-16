James Bond Fans Want This 007 Actor Back In Action After His Wimbledon Look

Considering there's still a vacancy open at MI6 for the next James Bond, it's little surprise that one glance at a former owner of the license to kill has fans begging to see a previous 007 make a comeback.

While attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament this year, four-time secret agent Pierce Brosnan led one fan to get an idea that thousands of others are in agreement over. Seen in shades and a navy blue suit (even if Bond is more partial to a black tuxedo), @QTRBlackGarrett shared a picture of Brosnan on X and wrote, "Dude could make a Bond movie right now," highlighting just how ridiculously suave he looked at the sporting event, even if he hasn't picked up a Walther PPK since 2002. He may be older, but Brosnan is considered by fans to be one of the top Bonds.

After gaining over 7,000 likes, other enthusiasts of Brosnan's Bond began to back the idea. @Jason_tas responded to the image, saying, "This is exactly what I wanted for the next Bond. Not that it's got a chance, but it'd be killer." @RaSt11b wrote, "I would totally watch an old Bond movie with the greatest Bond ever." Some even threw in the suggestion for Brosnan to head back to the Bondverse as 007's superior, M, who was previously played by Dame Judi Dench for a span covering both Brosnan and Daniel Craig's stint as James before being replaced by Ralph Fiennes. While it might make for a brain-breaking moment in the franchise if it did come to pass, it wouldn't be the first time someone had the idea to bring an old Bond back to the fold.