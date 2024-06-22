The Best And Worst James Bond Actors, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Just like making your favorite martini, everyone has their own personal best James Bond when it comes to taking up the Walther PPK in an effort to save the world and not wreck his tuxedo while doing so. Over the course of the James Bond timeline, six brave souls have stepped up to the plate to get in on the spy antics, leading to some very mixed results. Some careful calculations from Rotten Tomatoes – that perhaps even Q would be pleased with — reveal just who is the best and worst of the bunch. To quote Mr. Bond himself, the results are positively shocking. Well, kind of.

If you know your Octopussys from your Oddjobs, you'll accept that Sean Connery, who brought Bond to life in the 1962 film, "Dr. No" and stuck around as the secret agent for six official films in the franchise, is on top of the Rotten Tomatoes rankings with an average 83.57% rating. It's actually his successor, George Lazenby, who is the runner-up at 81%, thanks to his one-and-done appearance in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." It makes sense then that Daniel Craig totals up as the third favorite Bond with an average critic rating of 79.2%, given that his final film, "No Time To Die," takes a lot of inspiration from Lazenby's heartbreaking outing as 007. From there, it's the trio in the middle of Bond's movie career whose rankings go from bad to worse.