9-1-1 Canceled By Fox, Finds New Home On ABC (But This Isn't Great For Crossovers)

After six seasons, "9-1-1" is going to be moving down the dial for Season 7. The Fox drama has been canceled by its parent network, but will move to ABC for its next batch of episodes.

It's a surprising move from Fox, where "9-1-1" has been the network's top scripted series for seasons. Financial reasons were blamed by Deadline. "9-1-1" will become ABC's second concurrently-running firehouse drama, joining the recently-renewed "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off, "Station 19" on the network. This also marks the second time ABC has added a show canceled by Fox to its current roster of programming, after having picked up "American Idol" in 2018.

Sister series "9-1-1: Lone Star" will remain on Fox for its fifth season — a move that's likely to complicate crossovers between the two properties. With "9-1-1" moving to ABC, don't be shocked if the series stops crossing over with its spin-off, "9-1-1: Lone Star" now that they're on two different networks; the programs have previously held multiple crossover events, the first airing in 2021. With them now on rival networks, it won't be a huge surprise if they refuse to offer the competition the benefit of a night of free publicity.