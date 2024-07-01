Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 Trailer Sets The Stage For An Epic Final Showdown

Are you ready to crane kick for the last time? It's almost time to draw the curtain on "Cobra Kai" at large, as the first batch of episodes from its final season is set to hit Netflix on July 18. Today, Netflix finally released a trailer for Season 6 of "Cobra Kai," which previews all of the fast-moving, high-kicking action that lies ahead for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their friends, lovers, students, and enemies.

The trailer's bouncy, fast-paced, high-kicking action promises a whole lot of action for everyone before the series reaches its conclusion. The emotional stakes are high, as Johnny and Daniel's newly-reformed dojo must suddenly struggle for their very existence when John Kreese (Martin Kove) returns from the seemingly dead to take them both down and bring Cobra Kai back to life for one final shot at dominating not just the local karate scene but the world.

Those aren't the only plot developments on display in the trailer, which promises some major conclusions to dangling storylines.