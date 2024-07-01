Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 Trailer Sets The Stage For An Epic Final Showdown
Are you ready to crane kick for the last time? It's almost time to draw the curtain on "Cobra Kai" at large, as the first batch of episodes from its final season is set to hit Netflix on July 18. Today, Netflix finally released a trailer for Season 6 of "Cobra Kai," which previews all of the fast-moving, high-kicking action that lies ahead for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their friends, lovers, students, and enemies.
The trailer's bouncy, fast-paced, high-kicking action promises a whole lot of action for everyone before the series reaches its conclusion. The emotional stakes are high, as Johnny and Daniel's newly-reformed dojo must suddenly struggle for their very existence when John Kreese (Martin Kove) returns from the seemingly dead to take them both down and bring Cobra Kai back to life for one final shot at dominating not just the local karate scene but the world.
Those aren't the only plot developments on display in the trailer, which promises some major conclusions to dangling storylines.
Last season saw a dojo divided - and reunited
Aside from the unfinished business between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai, there are a whole lot of smaller plotlines that still need to be tied up before "Cobra Kai" concludes. That includes the pregnancy of Carmen (Vanessa Rubio of "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") and Johnny's second attempt at fatherhood, the romances of Tory (Peyton List) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Sam (Mary Mouser) and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), the latter of which has just started, with the former reuniting at the tail end of Season 5.
Besides the threat of Kreese hovering over the season, there's the possibility that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) might pop up again, even though he was thoroughly disgraced by the combined might of Johnny, Daniel, and their students when Season 5 concluded. The Season 6 trailer gives us plenty to hope for regarding familiar faces from the boys' pasts.
Goodbyes can be brutal, and Netflix will be breaking the final season into three sets of five episodes each for easy binge-watching. Batch 1 hits the streamer on July 18, while the second will drop on November 28. The final five? Well, you'll have to wait until 2025 to see it.