Ewan Mitchell's House Of The Dragon Nude Scene Had An Uncomfortable Problem

Sex and the "Game of Thrones" franchise go hand in hand, serving as scandalous material while also revealing something about the characters. This is fully apparent in "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 3 — "The Burning Mill" — when Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is embarrassed by his brother, King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), at a brothel when it's revealed he's getting intimate with a woman. It doesn't sound like getting nude was necessarily an issue for Mitchell, as he's used to being hot while wearing leather all day. Conversely, the primary issue was the surprisingly cold temperature.

Mitchell appeared alongside Fabien Frankel on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where he talked about his big scene. "I had a nude scene in Episode 2 and 3, so I thought I'd walk it and that'd be like the perfect temperature for those scenes," Mitchell explained. "But during the shoot day, we went past our normal studio — we went to a different studio, Studio F, and it's like a fridge freezer." Baring all and walking away after the embarrassment with his head raised high is an integral part of Aemond's character, giving deeper meaning to Mitchell's full-frontal "House of the Dragon" nude scene to serve the plot while grabbing the audience's attention.

Fallon's viewers might laugh, but no one wants to be cold when it's all just hanging out. "It was a shock to the system," Mitchell continued. "A shock to the naked body. I hope you enjoyed it — and I hope my mother is okay with it."